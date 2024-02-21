The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

