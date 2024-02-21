The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLU opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

