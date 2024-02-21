The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GUT opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

