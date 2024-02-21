The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $15.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.50. The company has a market cap of $360.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,450,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,622,000 after buying an additional 1,944,762 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

