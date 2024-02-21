The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,698.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

