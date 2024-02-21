The Timken Company Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 831.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,995,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

