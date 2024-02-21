The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Jay R. Grant Sells 2,136 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trade Desk Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 229.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

