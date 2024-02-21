The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Samantha Jacobson Sells 15,006 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 229.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.