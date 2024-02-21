The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Samantha Jacobson Sells 15,006 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 229.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
