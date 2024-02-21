The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.