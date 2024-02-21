The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Union were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

