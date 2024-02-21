Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 6,900 Shares

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,423,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,019.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $29,025.00.
  • On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $61,275.00.
  • On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.
  • On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $10,944.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $92,971.75.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $214,520.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $39,985.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

TTSH stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 65.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tile Shop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTSH

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.