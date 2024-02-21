Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 6,900 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,423,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,019.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $29,025.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $61,275.00.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $410,150.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $10,944.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $92,971.75.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $214,520.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $39,985.00.
Tile Shop Price Performance
TTSH stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
