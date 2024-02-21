TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.77% of TopBuild worth $221,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $383.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.98 and a 200-day moving average of $307.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $184.50 and a 12-month high of $403.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

