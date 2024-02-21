Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $197,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 40.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

