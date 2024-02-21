Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,961,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,869,000 after buying an additional 2,169,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after buying an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
