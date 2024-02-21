Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,961,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,869,000 after buying an additional 2,169,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after buying an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

