Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Matthew L. Rubin Sells 725 Shares

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.