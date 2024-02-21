Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Matthew L. Rubin Sells 725 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $236.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.