Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.55

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.55 and traded as high as $38.77. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 4,425 shares changing hands.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

