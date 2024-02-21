TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 2,391 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15.
- On Friday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %
TDG opened at $1,159.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.30 and its 200 day moving average is $948.10. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,165.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,058,311,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
