TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 2,391 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15.

On Friday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

TDG opened at $1,159.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.30 and its 200 day moving average is $948.10. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,165.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,058,311,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.