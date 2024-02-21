Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 1,701.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

