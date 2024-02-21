Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

