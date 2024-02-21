Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Triumph Financial worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

TFIN opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.18. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,511.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

