Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70.

Twilio Trading Down 3.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

