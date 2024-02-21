UBS Group AG Acquires 77,952 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,952 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of H&R Block worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

