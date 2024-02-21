UBS Group AG Has $14.91 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of Federal Signal worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after acquiring an additional 280,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.