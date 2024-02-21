UBS Group AG Has $15.38 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

