UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Boyd Gaming worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BYD opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

