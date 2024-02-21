UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Berry Global Group worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,855. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.