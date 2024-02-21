Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Unilever has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of UL opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
