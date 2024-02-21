Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.