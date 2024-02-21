United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $141.59 and a 52 week high of $266.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.66.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

