Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,135 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Universal worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,755,000 after buying an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 2,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 17,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

