Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valaris were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,028,000 after buying an additional 640,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,829,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 359.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after buying an additional 439,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth approximately $27,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $78.92.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

