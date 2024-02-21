VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $66,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,850,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 621,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

