Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 160.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 159,952 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 42.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 746,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 223,548 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 256.0% in the third quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 3,143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,199,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 40.4% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 284,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of YMM stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMM. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
