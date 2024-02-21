Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $139,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $961.40 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

