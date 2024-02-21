Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $168,000 Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 994.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,789 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.