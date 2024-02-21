Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

