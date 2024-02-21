Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

