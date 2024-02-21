Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 793,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 243,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

