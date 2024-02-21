Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

ASTL opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $856.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

