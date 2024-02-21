Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,949 Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tremor International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

