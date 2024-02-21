Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

PIPR opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $193.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average is $169.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total transaction of $920,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total transaction of $920,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,123 shares of company stock worth $9,236,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

