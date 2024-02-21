Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122,023 shares of company stock valued at $105,549,630 in the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.