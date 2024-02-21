Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Vector Group worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Vector Group Announces Dividend

VGR stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

