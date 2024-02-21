Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Victoria Gold news, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 7,800 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,570.60.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.