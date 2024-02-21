Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325.50 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.10). 64,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 139,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.50 ($4.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39. The company has a market capitalization of £312.74 million, a P/E ratio of 931.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

