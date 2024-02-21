Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 325.50 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 326 ($4.10). 64,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 139,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.50 ($4.17).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Videndum
Videndum Price Performance
About Videndum
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.