Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.17.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
