Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.