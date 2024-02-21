Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.23. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.