Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,852,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $17,554,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.56.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

