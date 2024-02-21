WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in WaFd were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WaFd by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in WaFd by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

WaFd Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

