Walmart Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Walmart Trading Up 3.3 %

WMT opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.59.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,945,356.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

