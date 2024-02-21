Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $661.9 billion-$668.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.8 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.12 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $473.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Shares of Walmart are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,994,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,402,329,330.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock valued at $743,574,483 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

